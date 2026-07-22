President Donald Trump visiting metro Atlanta today to tout Trump Accounts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — President Donald Trump will visit metro Atlanta on Wednesday as he touts his administration’s new Trump Accounts.

Trump will stop by Wheeler High School in Cobb County weeks after the investment accounts for kids launched on July 4. His speech is set for 3 p.m.

LIVE Team 2 Coverage of the president’s visit and response to it, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The Trump Accounts were created as part of last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The U.S. Treasury says more than 6 million Trump Accounts have been opened so far.

The tax-advantaged accounts act similar to an IRA and are available for anyone under the age of 18 and families or their employers can add to them. Any child born from 2025 through 2028 will get a free $1,000 deposit from the federal government.

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“President Trump is giving every American child a head start in life, a nest egg to grow up with, and a real stake in their own future through Trump Accounts,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Georgia Democrats are pushing back ahead of the president’s visit.

“Donald Trump is coming to Georgia on a desperate damage control mission as Georgians reject his agenda of crushing costs, health care cuts and blatant corruption – and Georgia Republican candidates up and down the ticket will be forced to stand by him and own their support for all of it," DPG spokesperson Ellie Schwartz told Channel 2 Action News.

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