Georgia running back Dante Dowdell being treated at Shepherd Center after accident

TAMPA, Fla. — Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed on Tuesday that transfer running back Donte Dowdell will be sidelined indefinitely.

Smart told reporters during SEC Media Days in Tampa that Dowdell was injured in an accident near his home in Mississippi.

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ESPN reports that Dowdell was in an ATV accident and is being treated for serious injuries at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. It’s unclear what Dowdell’s exact injuries are, but the Shepherd Center is renowned for treating brain and spinal injuries.

Smart said he does not know when or if Dowdell will able to return this season.

Dowdell transferred from Kentucky to Georgia after previous stints with Nebraska and Oregon. He finished the 2025 season with the Wildcats with 560 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

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