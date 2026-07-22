Man shot, killed in driveway after dispute at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Holt Road near Redan Road. Officers says the victim died in the driveway of a home.

The victim’s family on what triggered the violence, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

The lead detective on the case search around the house looking for evidence. Crime scene investigators were also testing a person of interest for gunshot residue. Officers then held him for questioning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They also checked the hands of two other people who were around when the shooting happened.

Detectives have not confirmed if anyone is facing charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group