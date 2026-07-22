VIDEO: Sandy Springs police use 4 PIT maneuvers to end 110 mph chase

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through metro Atlanta was arrested after officers used four PIT maneuvers to try to stop him, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

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Police released video of the June 22 chase, which began on Georgia 400 southbound.

According to police, the driver, identified as Jared Juwann Pierce, reached speeds exceeding 110 mph during the chase and repeatedly refused to stop for officers.

Officers said Pierce endangered other drivers as the chase continued on Georgia 400.

In an effort to bring the chase to an end, officers performed multiple Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuvers. Despite four PIT maneuvers, police said Pierce continued speeding away.

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The chase eventually ended when Pierce abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot through highway traffic.

Officers took him into custody after a brief foot chase. Police said no members of the public were injured during the incident.

Pierce is facing several charges, including felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, false imprisonment, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and obstruction of law enforcement. He also faces numerous traffic-related offenses.

“The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to ending vehicle pursuits as quickly and safely as possible while balancing the need to protect the public, our officers, and those involved,” the department said in a statement.

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