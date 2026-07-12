DeKalb County

Investigation underway after woman found dead early Sunday at metro Atlanta apartment

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead at metro Atlanta apartments
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department says a woman was found dead around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Her death is under investigation after she was found at the scene dead on Hambrick Road with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said a suspect was found nearby and taken to hospital for treatment of an injury.

Officers did not identify the woman or suspect and the investigation remains active.

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