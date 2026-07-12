Investigation underway after woman found dead early Sunday at metro Atlanta apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department says a woman was found dead around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Her death is under investigation after she was found at the scene dead on Hambrick Road with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said a suspect was found nearby and taken to hospital for treatment of an injury.

Officers did not identify the woman or suspect and the investigation remains active.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group