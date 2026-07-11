Georgia police officer, his child’s grandmother, charged after confrontation outside medical office

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A police officer has been arrested after a confrontation outside a medical office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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The GBI said it has charged Marc Horne, 30, of Waycross, and Kisha Music, 51, of Blackshear, with simple battery. Horne was an officer with the Waycross Police Department.

According to investigators, the Waycross Police Department requested the GBI investigate allegations stemming from a confrontation between Horne and Music on May 28.

The incident happened in front of a local medical office during business hours, according to the GBI.

According to our sister station, Action News Jax Chief Tommy Cox told the station Friday that Horne has resigned from the police department.

Action News Jax reports that day, Horne was supposed to be meeting the mother of his child to go to an appointment. Music, the baby’s grandmother, arrived before the baby’s mother.

GBI was requested to investigate the confrontation, which was caught on two videos, by WPD, according to Action News Jax. Officials said Horne was off duty at the time.

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Action News Jax reports that, in the first video shot by Horne, you can hear the detective tell Music, “Respectfully, I’d rather you not go in there.”

Music replies that she goes to all the child’s appointments. Music can be seen walking in the video towards Horne’s truck and opening the door. Horne calls the police. Words are exchanged, Music screams at Horne not to put his hands on her, then she slaps the phone out of his hands.

Action News Jax reports in the next video, shot by Horne’s mother, Music is knocked to the ground and gets up with a bloody face.

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Horne and Music were arrested Friday and booked into the Ware County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Once completed, the case file will be turned over to the Ware County Solicitor’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

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