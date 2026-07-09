Deaths at USPS facility: Workers couldn’t call for help, union leader says

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union leaders representing postal workers traveled to Georgia on Thursday to demand safer working conditions after four people have died on the job in the same Palmetto facility in less than three years.

Union leaders went inside the building to make sure dozens of new phones that call directly to 911 work, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reports.

The response from USPS, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00 p.m.

One of the biggest issues is getting on the phone to get help. Another is how difficult it is for paramedics to get to the workers.

“It’s a shame that we’ve had four deaths in this facility in the last two years, and all we’re getting is excuses,” said Jonathan Smith, national president of the American Postal Workers Union.

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