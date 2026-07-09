Georgia man accused of impregnating underage victim twice

NASSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old Georgia man is facing charges after investigators say DNA evidence confirmed he fathered two children with a girl who was under 16 at the time.

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John Andrew Jones, of Jesup, was arrested and charged with child abuse and impregnating a child under the age of 16, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The investigation, which occurred in Nassau County, started on June 7, 2024, after an assistant state attorney alerted authorities to a possible sexual battery case involving Jones and a victim who was under 16 at the time.

Detectives say the investigation revealed Jones had been in an ongoing sexual relationship with the victim that began in 2020. Investigators determined the victim became pregnant twice during that relationship.

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The victim gave birth to her first child at age 16 and a second child at age 18. Working backward from the birth dates, investigators determined she was 15 and 17 when she became pregnant, meaning the alleged sexual battery happened on two separate occasions.

Investigators with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation collected DNA samples from Jones and both children in December 2025. On March 30, 2026, the NCSO received lab results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirming Jones is the biological father of both children.

Based on the investigation and DNA evidence, warrants were issued charging Jones with child abuse and impregnating a child under 16. He has been booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center.

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