DeKalb officer arrested after shooting, killing teen while investigating armed robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer has been arrested and charged after a shooting ended in the death of a 19-year-old on Tuesday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim as Seth Jayden Eccles of Savannah.

Officer Derrick Harris Jr., 37, has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, the GBI confirmed.

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GBI investigators say DeKalb police were investigating the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and identified Eccles as a person of interest.

After letting him walk away, officers learned Eccles had active warrants. When they found him again, he ran off and hid in the woods.

Officer Harris later found Eccles in the backyard of a home on Rammel Way and gave him commands at gunpoint.

They say Eccles complied, but while being arrested, Officer Harris fired his gun, hitting the 19-year-old.

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Eccles was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed that Harris has been terminated from his position due to “violations of laws.”

“This incident has had a profound impact on everyone involved. My thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Seth Jayden Eccles as they continue to grieve this tragic loss,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick. “This has also been a difficult time for the members of our department. The men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department remain committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and compassion, and they will continue to serve the people of DeKalb County with honor, service, and partnership each and every day.”

“The death of Seth Jayden Eccles is a tragedy,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said. “My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss. Today’s criminal charges and the termination of our officer reflect our commitment to accountability. We understand no one is above the law and that accountability is essential to maintaining public trust. While this remains an active legal matter, I want our residents to know that DeKalb County is committed to transparency, integrity, and ensuring that our public safety agencies uphold the highest standards of professionalism as they protect and serve.”

Harris is being booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

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