Man killed in officer-involved shooting after armed robbery investigation in DeKalb neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A quiet DeKalb County neighborhood became the center of a police investigation Tuesday night after a man was shot and killed by an officer following an armed robbery investigation.

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Residents in the community say they watched a large police response unfold outside their homes as officers searched the area for a suspect.

Neighbors, who did not want to appear on camera, said officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and began searching throughout the neighborhood, including around homes and backyards.

Residents described seeing a heavy police presence, with officers on the ground and helicopters circling overhead as the search continued.

DeKalb County police and officers from Avondale Estates responded to the area as part of the investigation.

According to DeKalb County police, the search ended in an officer-involved shooting. Investigators said an officer fired their weapon, striking the man.

Police said the man was taken from the scene by ambulance but died while being transported to the hospital. His identity has not been released.

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For neighbors, the incident was an unsettling disruption in what they describe as a typically quiet community filled with families and retirees.

Residents said they were surprised to see such a large police presence in the neighborhood and described the area as a place where incidents like this are uncommon.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities said no other officers or members of the public were injured.

This is a developing story.

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