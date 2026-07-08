DeKalb woman linked to $300K refund fraud scheme targeting TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A metro Atlanta woman is facing decades in prison after pleading no contest to racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and fraud charges. The plea was made in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in Lee County, Fla., in connection with her central role in an organized scheme.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This scheme swindled TJX Companies Inc. stores in Florida of more than $50,000 and up to $300,000 overall through repeated fraudulent refunds.

The fraudulent activities targeted TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement led the investigation into the operation.

Attorney General James Uthmeier stated that the conviction holds the individual accountable.

“This conviction holds a fraudster accountable for leading a sophisticated racketeering scheme that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars across multiple states,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to FDLE and our statewide prosecutors, this organized fraud ring has been stopped. We will continue our fight against retail fraud to protect Florida businesses and keep prices down for families.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Green entered a no-contest plea during her trial as prosecutors brought in witnesses from various locations. These locations included England, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pasco County, Sarasota County and Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation specifically focused on Florida receipted returns of high-value area rugs. These rugs, valued between $400 and $1,000, were part of the scheme from November 2020 through May 2021.

The group’s method involved purchasing expensive rugs at TJX “combo” stores using debit cards.

After an immediate “change-of-mind” return, they would pocket the original receipt. They then used the same receipt, or a duplicate, at other TJX locations to return inferior, non-TJX rugs that were purchased cheaply elsewhere.

These inferior rugs were marked with forged “silent price coding” to mimic genuine products. The scheme exploited delays in reconciliation between combo and standalone store point-of-sale systems. This allowed multiple refunds on a single receipt before national flagging could occur. Nine debit cards linked to the subjects were identified in connection with 84 fraudulent transactions in Florida.

Green was identified as the primary suspect through government-issued identification, multiple aliases, store surveillance video, return data and bank records.

She was linked to co-subjects Albert Junior Boyce, Jr., Diana Rochelle Harris and David Lee Griffin. The activity connected to the scheme continued into April 2021.

She faces a maximum of 75 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. Sentencing for the case is scheduled for Aug. 3.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group