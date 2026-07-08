At least 1 dead in I-85 crash; lanes shut down until further notice

All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Fulton County.

South Fulton police confirmed at least one person has died in the crash. Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the crash to clear, but police said the lanes will be shut down until further notice. Triple Team Traffic says drivers should use Hwy 29 as an alternate.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 4:00 p.m.

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