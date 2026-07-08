Big Tigger’s wife arrested on kidnapping warrants during I-85 traffic stop

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia sheriff’s office arrested an Atlanta radio host’s wife who was wanted on kidnapping-related warrants out of Maryland.

Deputies said they received a “Be On the Lookout” alert around 8:46 p.m. on July 6 regarding a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 85. Authorities believed the driver was wanted on outstanding kidnapping-related warrants from Maryland.

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Deputies spotted the vehicle on I-85 and, with help from the Georgia State Patrol, conducted a felony traffic stop. Officials said the driver, 37-year-old Alicia Denise Brown of Atlanta, was arrested.

Two young children were found inside the vehicle and were safely recovered. Authorities said neither child was injured.

Alicia Brown is the wife of Atlanta radio host Darian Morgan, better known as Big Tigger. She accused him of pushing her headfirst into a door during an argument.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown was wanted by the Baltimore County Police Department on warrants connected to the disappearance of a 10-year-old child who was reported missing in 2019.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Ailiea Brown has been missing since May 25, 2019, from Reisterstown, Maryland. She would be 17 years old today. The organization says she may be in the company of her mother.

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Last month, Sandy Springs police arrested Morgan, following an argument with Brown, in their bedroom over texts from a female co-worker.

During the argument, Brown accused her husband of grabbing her arms and making her stumble headfirst into an office door. She reported cuts and bruises to police. The cruelty to children charge is because the couple’s son was home at the time.

Morgan has denied the allegations. In a statement posted to Instagram late Sunday night, Morgan wrote that he is stepping away from The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 to focus on his family.

Officials also said the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office wanted Brown on felony charges of interference with child custody.

Authorities confirmed the warrants were valid, and Maryland officials indicated they plan to seek Brown’s extradition.

In a statement, Sheriff Chris Carroll credited the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies for the successful outcome.

“We are thankful for the quick response and teamwork of our deputies, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and all assisting agencies,” Carroll said. “Their coordinated efforts resulted in the safe recovery of both children and the successful apprehension of the suspect.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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