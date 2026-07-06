Big Tigger steps away from radio show after arrest

ATLANTA — Atlanta radio host Darian Morgan, better known as Big Tigger, says he is stepping away from his radio show as he fights the battery and cruelty to children charges against him.

Sandy Springs police arrested Morgan following an argument with his wife, Alicia Brown, in their bedroom over texts from a female co-worker.

During the argument, Brown accused her husband of grabbing her arms and making her stumble headfirst into an office door. She reported cuts and bruises to police. The cruelty to children charge is because the couple’s son was home at the time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Morgan has denied the allegations. In a statement posted to Instagram late Sunday night, Morgan wrote that he is stepping away from The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 to focus on his family.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview.

But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father.

So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support.”

RELATED STORIES

©2026 Cox Media Group