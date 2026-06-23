Big Tigger pushed wife, sending her headfirst into door, warrants say

ATLANTA — Longtime Atlanta radio host Darian Morgan, who’s better known as Big Tigger, has been arrested on battery and cruelty to children charges.

Morgan was arrested on Saturday and was later released on $10,000 bond for allegedly assaulting his wife, Alicia Brown.

According to the arrest affidavit from May, Morgan and his wife, Alicia Brown, were in an argument in their bedroom over text messages he had received from a female co-worker. Brown told police that the back-and-forth text messages from her husband and the co-workers had been going on for a couple of weeks.

That’s when Brown said Morgan began raising his voice, yelling at her, “You’re psycho.”

Brown said Morgan then pulled out his phone and began recording her. Brown said she tried to grab the phone from Morgan’s hand, and then he tackled her to the floor to get the phone back.

During the incident, Brown said she ended up with a small bruise to her lower lip.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown said she then went down to the basement inside their Sandy Spring home, which is where they work from home.

She said Morgan followed her down to the basement office.

“I will show you psycho,” Brown yelled at Morgan as she unplugged a computer from the wall, affidavit said. “I helped purchase this equipment for the two of us.”

Brown says that when Morgan came up behind her and grabbed her arms, and told her to stop. Brown said she told Morgan to “leave me alone and take your hands off me.”

That’s when Brown said Morgan “used force to move the victim and shoved the victim, causing the victim to stumble headfirst into an office door.”

The report says Brown sustained a deep cut above her left eye.

According to the affidavit, the incident between the two was all caught on their RING security system.

Brown ended up going to a Dunwoody urgent care, where police were ultimately called to investigate. She was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital because of the severity of the cut, the affidavit said.

Brown initially was not cooperative with police and told them, “I was afraid of what [Morgan] might do to me, and because he is a well-known celebrity and nobody would believe me.”

The cruelty to children charge comes from the fact that the couple’s 13-year-old son was home during the fight and heard everything happen.

In the last couple of weeks, Morgan addressed on social media and during his radio show what he called “significant public discussion and speculation regarding my personal life.”

“I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he said. “Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Morgan’s attorney for comment on this story. We are waiting to hear back.

©2026 Cox Media Group