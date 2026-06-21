Conservation team removes four tons of large, invasive snakes, breaks record

FLORIDA — Florida is home to all sorts of diverse wildlife, beautiful shores and animal-filled ecosystems, but it also has a snake problem.

Conservancy of Southwest Florida, a volunteer program, recently delivered tons of impact to the invasive species scene in Collier County.

The Sunshine State constantly faces the threat of multiple invasive species, from snakes to iguanas to giant snails that can harm cement and agriculture.

This time around, the Conservancy said it removed four tons of invasive pythons from part of the Florida Everglades.

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Four tons, or 8,000 pounds of snake, was removed from the environment in the form of almost 180 pythons, taken away between November and April.

“This marks the greatest biomass of invasive Burmese pythons removed in a single season by the Conservancy’s python tracking team and volunteers since the program began in 2013,” the organization said in a statement.

The Conservancy team said the snakes were found across a 200-square-mile area and the largest of the pythons they found weighed 153 pounds and measured in at 17 feet long.

Across the board, the Conservancy said the female pythons they captured during the season weighed an average of 95 pounds and had an average of 70 eggs.

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