Woman says she was grazed by gunshot inside metro Atlanta Walmart

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are currently investigating an incident at a Walmart in Clayton County.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is at the Walmart on Anvilblock Road where a large number of police are conducting an investigation.

Francisco spoke with coming out of the store with a bandage on her arm who said she had been grazed by a bullet, but will be OK.

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A Walmart spokesperson said the store is closed but they are working to reopen as soon as possible.

“The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We’re working closely with law enforcement as they investigate,” they said.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the presence or if any shots were fired inside the store.

Another shopper told Francisco that she heard a gunshot and started running.

“I’m at self-checkout and next thing you know, I heard a boom and everybody started running out the door. I just feel like you shouldn’t shoot because you can shoot anybody,” shopper Sonya Williams said.

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