Attacks on water supply: Cybercriminals target at least 2 Georgia systems

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities are investigating cyberattacks targeting water utility systems across multiple states. Two confirmed incidents occurred in Georgia prompting concerns from customers.

The Clayton County Water Authority confirmed Monday that hackers targeted its system last week. On Tuesday, Columbus Water Works also confirmed it experienced a cyberattack, saying it detected the intrusion and that the city’s drinking water was never compromised.

The FBI issued a nationwide alert Thursday warning that malicious cyber actors are targeting operational technology devices used by water and wastewater utilities.

The bureau said utilities in at least seven states had reported incidents, while ABC News has reported the number has grown to 12 states.

Clayton County resident Patrica Mahone said she initially dismissed a boil water advisory issued over the weekend.

“I thought it was for Forest Park,” Mahone said.

She said she was surprised to learn days later that the advisory was connected to a cyberattack.

“When I heard about Georgia ... that’s kind of scary,” she said.

Clayton County Water Authority officials said the attack affected programmable logic controllers, or PLCs, which help automate utility operations, including monitoring and controlling equipment used in the treatment and distribution process.

“What we realized is that some of our pump stations went down,” Clayton County Water Authority spokesperson Erin Thomas said.

Thomas said utility employees quickly identified the issue and restored service before the public water supply was affected.

“Things could get really dangerous if they could get manipulated or attacked in any manner,” Thomas said. “However, our team promptly identified the issue and restored service.”

Officials in both Clayton County and Columbus said the attacks did not compromise water quality or public health.

So far, Clayton County and Columbus are the only Georgia utilities to publicly confirm cyberattacks.

Officials in Fayette, Cobb and Gwinnett counties told Channel 2 Action News they have not detected any cyber intrusions involving their water systems. DeKalb County had not responded to requests for comment.

The City of Atlanta said it does not publicly discuss specific cybersecurity measures for security reasons.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said the state is allowing local utilities and federal investigators to lead the response while the FBI continues its investigation.

Mahone said the attacks have shaken her confidence.

“We trust the water system,” she said. “We need to be aware of that.”

Authorities have not identified those responsible for the attacks, and the FBI’s investigation remains ongoing.

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