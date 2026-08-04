Risk for flash flooding with more heavy rainfall on the way

ATLANTA — Heavy downpours led to some flash flooding in parts of Cobb County and central Fulton County on Tuesday.

The area of low pressure that has contributed to the shower and thunderstorm activity will remain as we head into Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the latest forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

There will be sunshine and mainly dry conditions to begin the day, but more storms will develop later.

Those will bring more heavy downpours.

As far as how much rain we are expecting, there will be some isolated areas that could see 1-2 inches of rainfall. Most will see from one-tenth of an inch to one-half.

There will be a low-end risk of flash flooding throughout the day.

Watch for quick rising water on roads, low lying areas, and smaller streams and creeks.

High temperatures will be into the upper 80s.

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