Missing couple found dead in crash; puppy alive in car

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two families are grieving after they found their missing loved ones dead after a crash.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was with family members Tuesday as they searched for the couple, before they discovered them still trapped in their car.

One of their cousins said they found the car, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

The couple’s puppy was in the car and survived.

Family members say the coroner unofficially confirmed it was Emmanuel Adams and Destiny Fields.

The Georgia State Patrol told them it looks like the car went off the road and slammed into a tree. They have not officially confirmed the identities.

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