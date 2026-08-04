Multiple people shot, 1 dead in Atlanta; police investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a report of multiple people shot in northwest Atlanta.

So far, officers confirmed one man is dead.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporting team on the way to cover this developing story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

The exact number of people shot was not immediately clear.

Police said officers are on scene investigating now.

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