Multiple people shot, 1 dead in Atlanta; police investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a report of multiple people shot in northwest Atlanta.
So far, officers confirmed one man is dead.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporting team on the way to cover this developing story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
The exact number of people shot was not immediately clear.
Police said officers are on scene investigating now.
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