2-year-old found dead; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

CANTON, Ga. — A man has been charged with malice murder in the death of a 2-year-old.

Celso Edison Vicente Y Vicente, 22, is accused in the child’s death after Canton police officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Cartersville Street.

Officers and Cherokee County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the home at approximately 11:29 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

The 2-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives identified Vicente as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother.

“The death of a child is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss,” said Police Chief Marty Ferrell. “Our detectives have worked diligently to conduct a thorough and professional investigation. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of this case and allowing the judicial process to move forward.”

Vicente was arrested at around 7 p.m. Monday. He is also charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

The suspect remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the 2-year-old child at this time. The department cited respect for the family and the sensitive nature of the case as the reasons for withholding the child’s name while the criminal investigation continues.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Erin Fulenwider of the Canton Police Detective Unit at 770-720-4883 or by email at erin.fulenwider@cantonga.gov.

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