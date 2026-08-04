Flash flood warning for multiple metro Atlanta counties; ground stop for flights to Atlanta

A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms is moving through metro Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking downpours and lightning. Monahan says these storms are moving slowly and the flooding risk will be increasing through the afternoon and evening hours.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cobb and Fulton counties until 3:45 p.m.

A ground stop is in effect for inbound flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International until 1:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

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