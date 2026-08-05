Georgia high school coach hall of famer accused of stealing from track team’s booster club

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett high school coach has been arrested, charged with stealing from the track team’s booster club.

According to an arrest warrant, former Parkview teacher and track coach Matt Henson was arrested on Tuesday.

He’s accused of stealing more than $25,000 from the Parkview Track and Field Booster Club between Jan. 2018 and Dec. 2025.

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The warrant did not give the exact amount of money Henson is accused of taking.

Henson taught British & World Literature for Gwinnett County Schools until Dec. 2025, according to his LinkedIn page. The page also listed him as “open to work.”

According to Parkview’s Facebook page, Henson was inducted into the Georgia Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 2025.

“Being recognized with the group this year and all those before us is probably one of the most emotional moments in my career. Thank you to all who have been a part of my path—I am forever grateful to all of you,” Henson wrote at the time on his own Facebook page.

The Gwinnett Daily Post also reported that Henson was named track and field coach of the year in 2023.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Gwinnett County School District for comment on this story. We are waiting to hear back.

Henson remains in the Gwinnett County Jail on a $11,200 bond.

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