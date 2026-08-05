‘Use extreme caution:’ Georgia inmate escapes from transitional center

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate is on the run after escaping in east Georgia.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Craig escaped from the Augusta Transitional Center around 5 p.m. on Monday and hasn’t been caught. According to the BOLO, Craig was in custody for “multiple violent felonies.”

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The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office says Craig also has ties to their county. They are urging the public to “use extreme caution” and “do not approach him” if they see him.

Craig, 40, is described a 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 192 pounds.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

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