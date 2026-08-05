Arrest made in deadly shooting, robbery at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — Police said a man suspected in a shooting and robbery that resulted in one man dead and two others injured is now in custody.

Naim Smith conspired with three others in an armed robbery at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant.

All the latest developments on the investigation LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

He faces murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Police said the Smith and the others kicked in the door at the Flats on Maple Street and told the victims to “give it up.”

One of the victims was shot in the arm when he tried to get the gun away. A second victim was shot in the right hand.

The third victim was shot in the torso and died of his injuries.

Police said Smith went to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right arm. He told investigators he had been shot somewhere in DeKalb County or around Stonecrest, but police found there was no shooting reported in the area.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes and NewsChopper 2 were live on the scene starting on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The other victims were also taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and were listed as stable.

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