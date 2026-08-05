Roommate shot, killed during fight over where kitchen items belonged

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman has been sentenced to years in prison after prosecutors said she shot her roommate during an argument about where he was placing his belongings in their shared kitchen.

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The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a jury found Katisha Jackson guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to evidence presented during the trial, the shooting happened on July 29, 2022. Prosecutors said Jackson shot her roommate, Keeland Caldwell, during an argument over where Caldwell was placing his kitchen items in the shared kitchen.

During the trial, Jackson admitted she shot Caldwell but claimed she acted in self-defense.

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However, prosecutors argued the evidence showed Caldwell never pulled a gun on Jackson, never hit her and did not initiate the argument that led to the shooting.

A judge sentenced Jackson to 20 years in prison, followed by five years on parole.

“I want to recognize the diligence and professionalism of my team in securing justice for Mr. Caldwell,” Mosley said in a statement. “While no verdict can undo the events of July 29, 2022, we hope this conviction offers his family a measure of peace as they continue to heal.”

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