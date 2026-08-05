Alleged Georgia cocaine trafficker pulled from ocean after plane crash near Bahamas charged

A man accused of trafficking drugs into Georgia after surviving a plane crash now faces federal charges, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Jonathan Eric Gardiner, a 58-year-old Bahamian national, has been indicted on federal drug importation and conspiracy charges following his arrest and rescue from a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean.

In May, Gardiner and 10 others were traveling on a private plane near the coast of Florida when the plane crashed. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued all of the passengers, including Gardiner, who was in possession of $30,000 in Bahamian currency.

“This indictment alleges Gardiner peddled cocaine into Atlanta and across the region for years,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham. “Our fight against international drug traffickers who spread poison into our communities requires all hands-on deck.”

He is accused of coordinating the delivery of massive amounts of cocaine from The Bahamas into the metro Atlanta region and across the United States.

The indictment follows a multi-year investigation into a drug trafficking organization that allegedly operated between December 2022 and May 2026.

A grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia returned the indictment, charging Gardiner with conspiracy to import a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute.

Gardiner, also known by the alias “Player,” allegedly supplied more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine at a time to organizations in Georgia.

Once the drugs arrived in the metro Atlanta area, members of the organization allegedly distributed the cocaine to several other states.

More than 20 people associated with the trafficking network have been previously charged, and 13 of those individuals have pleaded guilty.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg identified Gardiner as a high-level target and repeat offender.

“Operating from The Bahamas, Gardiner allegedly coordinated the delivery of massive quantities of cocaine into the Northern District of Georgia and elsewhere,” Hertzberg said. “Because of the quick action and dedication of federal law enforcement in Atlanta’s Homeland Security Task Force, this recidivist felon, alleged high-level drug trafficker, and priority target will be held accountable for his crimes.”

Gardiner has a prior federal felony conviction from approximately 20 years ago in the Southern District of Florida. In that case, he was convicted of conspiracy to import cocaine and was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison.

Jae W. Chung, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said the DEA remains dedicated to investigating those who bring dangerous drugs into the country. “International cocaine trafficking fuels addiction, violence, and organized criminal activity that impacts communities across the United States,” Chung said.

Steven N. Schrank, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama, said the arrest reflects a commitment to dismantling drug networks.

“The arrest of this individual underscores the relentless pursuit of transnational criminal organizations by Homeland Security Investigations,” Schrank said. “HSI remains committed to leveraging our interagency partnerships to dismantle drug networks that threaten the safety of our communities, regardless of where the perpetrators attempt to operate.”

Gardiner is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He is awaiting trial on separate drug charges in the Southern District of New York and will be scheduled to appear in the Northern District of Georgia at a later date.

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