Child hit by car while crossing street comes out of coma

A 6-year-old boy was left paralyzed after he was struck by a car crossing a street recently came out of a coma and, according to his father, is alert and showing small signs of progress.

The parents have been at their child’s side in the hospital for three months now.

They say they are clinging to hope that Tupac will recover, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00 p.m.

“He’s progressing day to day,” his father, Stephen Olds, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan. “He’s come a long way from being in a coma, when he could do nothing.”

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Stephen Olds has seen some encouraging signs in his son, who he say has moved out of the ICU.

The little boy was hit by a car in May when he and family members crossed a street outside a crosswalk, according to police.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene with the injured child and did not face charges.

Tupac suffered a broken neck, leaving him paralyzed, as well as a traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with medical and other expenses.

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