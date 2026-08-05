Man accused of stealing 438 tires from metro Atlanta store he worked for

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former employee and a store manager at a tire shop in Cobb County are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of tires from their store.

According to court records, Darren Manson allegedly worked with Paul Helton, the manager of the Mavis Tires and Brakes they worked at, to steal 438 tires.

The arrest warrant for Manson says the two men worked together from June 5 to July 11 to allegedly steal what is estimated as being $89,579 worth of tires from their place of work.

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Court records show Manson no longer works for the Mavis Tires on Chastain Meadows Parkway where the tires were stolen from.

Helton, according to the warrant, knowingly allowed Manson to enter the business after hours to load tires into a truck on several occasions between June and July, stealing the tires.

The arrest warrant says the truck was seen on surveillance, with its movements tracked by Flock Safety cameras.

Manson remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

Helton did not appear in jail records at time of publication.

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