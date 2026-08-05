Officer injured as police chase ends in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer has been injured following a police chase.

The chase ended along Riverview Road SE.

Investigators said four people have been taken into custody and three others are still on the loose. The officer is expected to be OK.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

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