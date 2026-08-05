Man wanted for murder caught in Georgia after being seen without a seatbelt

ATHENS, Ga. — A man accused of killing someone in Florida was captured in Georgia after a traffic stop for not using a seatbelt.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 19-year-old Christian Tyler Edwards, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was the passenger in a Ford Fusion pulled over on July 19 for a windshield tint violation.

The police report says Edwards was also to be cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

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When officers pulled the car over and asked for the identification from the driver and Edwards, police were told he didn’t have his ID on him and was asked to write down his name and date of birth.

Then the report says he asked officers if they “had to do it” regarding the seatbelt citation.

The driver told police they were in Athens for a job as movers before police ran their information through the system. Running the IDs, police learned that Edwards had active arrest warrants out of Fort Lauderdale for murder and robbery.

Police at the scene called for backup and the driver and Edwards were both taken handcuffed. Edwards was taken to the Clarke County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Florida law enforcement members to learn more about the murder case Edwards was wanted in connection to.

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