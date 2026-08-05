Jalon Walker out for Atlanta Falcons season with ACL injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons confirmed on Wednesday that edge rusher Jalon Walker will miss the 2026 season.

The team’s medical staff carted Walker off the field during Tuesday’s training camp session with an apparent leg injury. A MRI confirmed that Walker suffered a torn ACL, according to the team.

The Falcons have not given a timeline on when Walker will have surgery or how long his recovery process will take.

This is a developing story. We’ll have reaction from Walker’s teammates and coaches, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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