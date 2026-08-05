Award-winning Thai restaurant closed after 16 years in Buckhead

ATLANTA — A popular Thai restaurant in Buckhead has served its last meal.

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft on Peachtree St. NE permanently closed its doors on Sunday.

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“On behalf of Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft restaurant we want thank you for all your support for all these years,” a recorded message on the restaurant’s voicemail says.

The restaurant first opened in January 2010, recently marking 16 years of service in the community.

Led by Chef DeeDee Niyomkul, Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft offered small, tapas-style plates and larger dishes that showcase her version of Thai street food.

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The restaurant’s website says Travel + Leisure Magazine named Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft one of the top Thai restaurants across the country.

While they have closed, the voicemail messages encourages customers to visit their sister restaurant, Nan Thai Buckhead.

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