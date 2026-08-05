Nearly half of Rockdale County under boil water advisory

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break in Rockdale County on Tuesday night has nearly half the county under a boil water advisory.

County officials say all of the county’s residents north of I-20 should boil their water until further notice.

The water main break led to an outage in the Sigman Road and Rockbridge Road areas.

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If you’re in the affected areas, you should only be using boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, giving drinking water to your pets and more.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms the system is safe.

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