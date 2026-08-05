Georgia teen arrested for making threat days into new school year

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County Charter Schools have been in session for just two days and one student is already facing charges.

The sheriff’s office says they were made aware on Tuesday of a threat being made against Morgan County Middle School.

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Investigators determined a 14-year-old student at the school was behind the threat.

“I’ve said this many times before, and I’ll say it again: threats of school violence are not negotiable,” Morgan County Sheriff Tyler Hooks. “Every threat will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We have seen the devastating consequences when warning signs are ignored, and we will not take that chance with the safety of our students, teachers, or staff.”

The student was arrested, charged with terroristic threats and was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

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