Georgia father charged after baby found with multiple fractures, internal injuries

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia man is facing multiple charges after investigators say a baby was hospitalized with severe injuries believed to be the result of abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troup County investigators were notified on Aug. 4 by staff at an Atlanta-area children’s hospital about an infant patient who may have been abused due to the severity of the injuries.

Investigators traveled to the hospital and met with members of the child’s medical team. Medical staff reported that the baby had multiple bone fractures and internal injuries that were consistent with intentional harm and not an accident, according to authorities.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation determined the injuries occurred at a home in Troup County. Investigators later found and interviewed the child’s parents, who were not at the hospital with the baby.

Following those interviews, investigators arrested the child’s father, identified as 27-year-old Jordan Bragg.

Bragg was booked into the Troup County Jail and is charged with aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children and second-degree cruelty to children.

The sheriff’s office said no additional information is being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group