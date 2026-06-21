Metro Atlanta city named as possible new home for Fortune 500 company

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Right now, investment bank Morgan Stanley is in discussion with Dallas, Texas leaders to move their headquarters there from New York City.

“Morgan Stanley’s global headquarters is located in New York, and the Company is currently focused on establishing a new U.S. operational hub to continue to grow its services,” a resolution with the Dallas City Council says.

But in the filings, a metro Atlanta city was named as a potential alternative.

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The City of Alpharetta is a potential new home for finance company Morgan Stanley.

“Morgan Stanley is also considering Alpharetta, Georgia for this Project,” the document says.

That detail was revealed in a document filed with the Dallas City Council.

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The move to Alpharetta as an alternative makes sense logistically due to the company’s large footprint in the area.

According to the Morgan Stanley company website, “we are one of the largest employers in Alpharetta,” after its 2020 acquisition of E*TRADE, which increased its workforce significantly.

The company reports it has more than 3,000 employees in Alpharetta, 13 business divisions on site at its offices there and 16 employee networks and committees.

“Being at a firm that’s at the forefront of innovation creates a dynamic and rewarding environment,” Raja Lanka, Executive Director of Technology, said in a statement posted on the Alpharetta page for Morgan Stanley. “Our team in Alpharetta is constantly surfacing new ideas to deliver high-level service to clients, and we leverage cutting-edge technologies using artificial intelligence and prescriptive analytics in an effort to transform how clients pursue their financial goals.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the City of Alpharetta, and Morgan Stanley, to see if discussions on a possible new headquarters there are underway.

A vote in the Dallas City Council is expected to be held Wednesday.

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