Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Georgia murder-suicide

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man shot a pregnant woman to death before taking his own life inside a Georgia home, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Milledgeville police say Jajuan Taylor, 33, shot and killed 31-year-old Briuna Hartry and her unborn child sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday.

Hartry was about 33 weeks pregnant at the time, according to investigators. Taylor then took his own life, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers were first called to the 100 block of North Richmond Street around 10:15 a.m. Friday, after two people were found dead inside a home.

At the time, police said they were not searching for any suspects and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators later determined the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The bodies of Taylor and Hartry will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Macon for autopsies, police said.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Phillip Vinson at 478-414-4090.

©2026 Cox Media Group