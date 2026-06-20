2 Georgia islands among South’s most charming beach towns

GEORGIA — Two Georgia beach destinations have landed on Southern Living’s list of the “20 Southern Beach Towns So Charming You’ll Want to Move There.”

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The magazine recently recognized Tybee Island and St. Simons Island among coastal communities stretching from Texas to Virginia, citing their beaches, attractions and coastal character.

According to Southern Living, Tybee Island’s location near Savannah, colorful cottages, seafood restaurants and miles of Atlantic shoreline helped earn the barrier island a spot on the list.

The publication also pointed to the North Beach Birding Trail and the island’s historic lighthouse as attractions for visitors.

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St. Simons Island was also included on the list.

Southern Living described the island as one of Georgia’s largest barrier islands and noted its mix of outdoor activities, shopping, dining and historic sites.

The publication stated Pier Village, Fort Frederica National Monument, the World War II Home Front Museum and the St. Simons Island Lighthouse among the island’s attractions.

Other destinations included on Southern Living’s list were Fairhope, Ala. Anna Maria Island and St. Augustine, Fla.

Southern Living said the towns selected for the list stand out for their scenic shorelines, local character and appeal to visitors looking for a memorable beach getaway.

For the full list, click here.

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