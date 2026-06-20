Georgia’s oldest bookshop cracks Top 10 independent bookstore list

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A beloved Georgia bookstore is earning national recognition.

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USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards ranked E. Shaver, Bookseller in Savannah, as the No. 9 Best Independent Bookstore in the country for 2026.

According to USA TODAY, independent bookstores were nominated by a panel of book lovers before readers voted to determine the final rankings. The publication said the shops selected are more than places to buy books, serving as gathering spaces for author events, book clubs and community activities.

E. Shaver, Bookseller, located in Savannah’s Historic District, was the only Georgia bookstore to make this year’s top 10 list.

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USA TODAY described the shop as Savannah’s oldest bookstore. Named after original owners Ed and Esther Shaver, the bookstore operates from a building dating back to 1842 and offers new and vintage books, signed editions and regional titles. The publication also stated the store hosts regular author events and themed book clubs and is known for its resident cats that roam the aisles.

The Georgia bookstore joined independent bookshops from across the country in the rankings.

LBI Book Swap in Beach Haven, NJ, claimed the top spot, followed by Barrow Book Store in Concord, Mass., and Leopold’s in Madison, Wis.

For the full list, click here.

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