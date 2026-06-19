SWAT surrounds metro Atlanta Dunkin’

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is asking the public to avoid an area along a busy road due to an active situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the department, the incident is currently contained to a business located at 1010 Bullsboro Drive.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and found a SWAT team surrounding a Dunkin’ restaurant with guns drawn.

Dozens of other officers, deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers are in the area, blocking a portion of Bullsboro Drive.

Police said residents and drivers should stay clear of the area while officers continue to respond.

The department did not immediately release additional details about the nature of the situation but said it will continue to provide updates.

This is a developing story. We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer and reporter headed to the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group