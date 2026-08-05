Another round of heavy rain, storms later today

ATLANTA — Another round of slow-moving downpours will move through parts of north Georgia today.

Most of our area started off mainly dry on Wednesday. But like we saw on Tuesday, showers and storms will become more widespread as the day goes on.

The heavy rain on Tuesday led to a few flash flood warnings. There is a risk for flooding again for areas where the rain and storms sit on top of Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the heavy rain and storms that develop, on Channel 2 Action News.

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