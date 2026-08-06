Police respond to Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are investigating an incident in an Atlanta neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Eason Street off Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene as someone was taken away in an ambulance.

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Several police units remain on scene, but police have not confirmed what led to the presence.

This is a breaking news story. Get all the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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