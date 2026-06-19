This is the most iconic food in Georgia, according to new ranking

Move over peaches. Step aside, pecan pie. And barbecue, don’t get too comfortable.

A new national food ranking from has crowned a champion as Georgia’s most iconic food: boiled peanuts.

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The humble roadside snack topped the list in a recent Food Network roundup highlighting the signature dish every state is known for. While Georgia may be the Peach State, the ranking argues that boiled peanuts are the true culinary symbol of the Peach State.

For longtime Georgians, that may not come as much of a surprise.

After all, Georgia is one of the nation’s leading peanut producers, and peanuts are so important to the state that they’re officially recognized as Georgia’s state crop. From country stores and gas stations to roadside stands and local festivals, steaming bags of salty boiled peanuts have been a Southern staple for generations.

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If you’re new to the delicacy, the experience can be a little unexpected. Unlike the crunchy roasted peanuts found in snack aisles, boiled peanuts are simmered in salted water until they become soft and tender.

One thing is certain: people tend to have strong opinions about them.

According to Food Network, boiled peanuts date back to at least the 1800s, when farmers relied on them as an inexpensive and filling snack during long days of work. Today, the tradition lives on, with restaurants and roadside vendors serving up classic salted versions alongside Cajun-spiced and flavored varieties.

The ranking even gave a nod to Augusta’s Finch & Fifth, where boiled peanuts remain a year-round favorite appetizer.

The selection may spark debate among Georgians loyal to peach cobbler, fried chicken, Brunswick stew or pecan pie. But if there’s one food that instantly evokes memories of summer road trips, SEC football weekends and stopping at a roadside stand along a two-lane highway, boiled peanuts make a strong case.

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