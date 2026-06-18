Social Circle says DHS no longer pursuing proposed ICE detention facility

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The City of Social Circle says it has been notified that the Department of Homeland Security is no longer pursuing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility within the city.

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The notification to the City of Social Circle was based on confirmation from multiple sources within DHS.

The city said it understands the property could be sold if no other federal agencies express interest in it. While the exact process has not been confirmed, city officials said they anticipate any sale would occur through the General Services Administration.

The city said it is hopeful that the property will ultimately return to the local tax base and contribute to the community’s economic vitality and long-term success.

In its statement, the city thanked numerous individuals and organizations that advocated on behalf of Social Circle throughout the process.

The city expressed appreciation to Congressman Mike Collins and his staff, saying his office served as a liaison between city officials and DHS by facilitating communication, obtaining answers to questions raised by the city, and providing updates as information became available.

The city also thanked Sen. Raphael Warnock and his office for visiting the community to better understand local concerns regarding the proposed facility. Officials said they appreciated continued communication from Warnock’s office and its efforts to raise awareness of the issue.

The statement also thanked Sen. Jon Ossoff and his office for their attention to the matter and for ensuring community concerns were conveyed to decision-makers. The city further expressed appreciation to Ossoff and Warnock for pursuing legislation that would require local approval for federal detention facilities.

The city additionally thanked other elected officials, community leaders and residents who advocated on behalf of Social Circle, saying their engagement and input helped ensure the community’s voice was heard.

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