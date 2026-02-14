Social Circle city leaders say federal officials blew off meeting about ICE facility

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle city leaders say they were supposed to meet with federal officials on Friday about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility coming to the area.

Leaders say they had a meeting scheduled with the Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, but no one showed up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say they waited 45 minutes past the scheduled time, but the representative they were told to contact never returned their calls.

Earlier this week, the city reported that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security purchased a warehouse in Social Circle to turn it into an ICE facility.

TRENDING STORIES:

The facility is said to be able to hold between 5,000 and 10,000 detainees, which would nearly triple the city’s population.

However, many in the city say they do not have the resources to maintain a facility of its size.

“The City is disappointed to report that the Department of Homeland Security continues to ignore the needs and concerns of the City,” they wrote on social media.

Representative Mike Collins, who represents Social Circle, says the facility could be open and begin housing detainees in April.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group