Family settles with car dealership after saying they took advantage of elderly man with dementia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia family says it has settled with a Kennesaw car dealership after alleging their elderly father with dementia was taken advantage of during the purchase of a $90,000 pickup truck.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln first reported the story last month. The family says home surveillance video shows a salesman picking up the man from his Hiram home, nearly 40 miles from the dealership and driving him to complete the sale.

Jamie Faulkner, the man’s stepdaughter, said during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 the resolution would not have happened without the station’s involvement.

“The car dealership did the right thing,” Faulkner said. “This would not have been possible without Ashli Lincoln and WSB-TV.”

Faulkner said a salesman from Carl Black GMC drove to her stepfather’s home and brought him back to the dealership, where he traded in his 2017 Nissan Frontier for $11,000 and wrote a $78,000 check from his savings to cover the remaining cost of the truck.

“He was in no condition to be negotiating the sale,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner contacted Channel 2 Action News after the transaction, saying her stepfather has lived with dementia for five years. She said that before the station began asking questions, the dealership told the family the sale could not be reversed.

After Channel 2’s December report aired, Faulkner said representatives from Carl Black GMC reached out to the family. She said the parties have since reached a settlement. For legal reasons, she declined to disclose the amount but said the family has been made whole.

“We are happy with the final resolution,” Faulkner said.

A representative for the dealership confirmed a settlement was reached but declined to provide additional details. The dealership said that at the time of the sale, Faulkner’s stepfather did not appear to be impaired.

Faulkner said it took time for her stepfather to understand what had happened.

“It took him a while to realize he had been taken advantage of,” she said. “He is now angry. He’s one of the angry ones, along with the rest of the family. He’s doing better.”

