District attorney weighs in on push to drop charges for deadly prank that killed teacher

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a teacher who died during a prank supports dropping charges against the students involved. The District Attorney is now responding to that push.

The Hall County Sheriff’s office said a group of teens went to North Hall High School teacher Jason Hughes’ home Friday night to roll the trees with toilet paper.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Hughes came out of the home, and the teens went to leave, but Hughes tripped and fell into the street.

A truck ran over Hughes. Investigators say 18-year-old Jayden Wallace was driving. Wallace now faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide. Four other teens face misdemeanor charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wallace’s family released a statement to ABC News on Tuesday expressing remorse. The family said Hughes “meant the world” to their son.

Hughes’ family said they would support dropping the charges against the students.

Channel 2 Action News emailed with Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh about the call to drop the charges.

“I have talked with the family on the phone, and will meet them in person soon. Their request to drop the charges will be given great deference. I was not consulted by law enforcement before these charges were leveled. I will be reviewing the evidence as I should and will be deciding soon,” Darragh wrote.

Hughes was a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School. A GoFundMe has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group