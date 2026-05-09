Grady to open freestanding emergency department in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Grady Memorial Hospital will celebrate the opening of a freestanding emergency department in South Fulton County with a ribbon cutting on Monday, May 11.

The new facility is expected to expand access to emergency health care in the southern part of Fulton County.

The Grady South Emergency Department will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and fully staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and other medical workers.

The 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will provide emergency care to adult and pediatric patients with serious injuries or life-threatening conditions.

It will include imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy. and staff support areas.

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